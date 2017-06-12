City man arrested for shoplifting, assault at Providence Place Mall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A city man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a security guard in the Nordstrom store at the Providence Place Mall after he was caught shoplifting.

Edward Diamante, 30, was charged with two counts of felony assault and a misdemeanor count of larceny last Tuesday after Providence police say he snatched an $82 bottle of perfume from the store and placed it into the front of his pants.

According to an incident report, Diamante was stopped by an employee of the store and a struggle ensued. Diamante had a knife in his possession and two individuals were injured.

Police found a syringe and a plastic spoon in Diamante’s pocket when he was searched.

A spokesperson for Providence Place Mall did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday.