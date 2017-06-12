DUI suspect accused of hitting motorcycle rider arraigned

Related Coverage SUV driver charged after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A driver who police suspect was under the influence when his SUV hit a motorcycle rider appeared in court Monday.

Brian Larkin, 48, posted $50,000 bail with surety following his arraignment. The judge ordered him to undergo substance abuse counseling.

Warwick police arrested Larkin Saturday night, about a mile from where police said his SUV crashed into a motorcycle on West Shore Road.

The 33-year-old motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries, according to police.

Police said they believed Larkin may have been driving while under the influence of drugs. The judge said Monday they were still waiting for the results of a blood test.