Fall River home burns for 2nd time in 2 years



FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) – Firefighters were quickly able to contain a fire at a residence on Penn Street in Fall River Sunday evening.

The building is vacant and was unoccupied when fire officials arrived on scene around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fire reportedly started in the basement, and spread to the first floor before being contained.

“There were heavy flames in the wall on the first floor. [Our] guys did a great job knocking it down,” said Sean Flannery, Acting District Fire Chief. “They actually stopped it from going into the 2nd floor into the attic.”

Firefighters vented the roof and knocked down several walls to contain the blaze.

Despite high temperatures, there were no reported injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and have not yet ruled out arson.

This is the second fire at this location since last year. The last fire in May of 2016 was deemed accidental.