Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion as Westport home goes up in flames

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport home was heavily damaged after it caught fire Monday night.

Crews responded to Davis Road at about 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find a fully involved house fire. They said a cottage located behind it was also involved.

In addition to the flames, firefighters had to contend with the brutal heat. Officials confirmed one firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion.

No other injuries have been reported.

