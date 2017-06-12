Gas prices fall 3 cents in RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts gas prices have dropped three cents this week for self-serve, regular.

According to a June 12 AAA survey, Rhode Island gas has an average cost of $2.30 per gallon, which is four cents lower than the national average of $2.34.

There is a 28-cent range in gas prices in Rhode Island from $2.17 to $2.45 for self-serve, regular gas. AAA Northeast suggests shopping around the area for the best price.

According to the survey, Massachusetts is averaging $2.26 per gallon for gas.

“Last week saw a dip in crude oil prices of almost 4 percent—and last Friday, the national price at the pump dipped several cents below the price point of one year ago. With pump prices dropping in roughly half of the 50 states, this spells good news for summer travelers getting behind the wheel,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.