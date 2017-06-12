How your body language can impact a job interview

We all know that what you say, or don’t say, during a job interview can impact the outcome. But what about your body language, eye contact and of course, handshake?

According to data produced from OfficeTeam (part of Robert Half), 30 percent of senior managers said that candidates display negative body language during an interview.

Rebecca Risk, Metro Market Manager for Robert Half based in Providence, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to discuss the non-verbal interview cues that can make or break a job interview.