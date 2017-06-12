In the Kitchen: Swordfish and Grits with Watermelon Tomato Relish

Owner Jennifer Behm of Red Fin Crudo and Kitchen joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen, presented by Crave RI, to show us how to make their Swordfish and Grits with Watermelon Tomato Relish.
Ingredients:
- 4- 6oz swordfish filets—Sourced Tony’s Seafood
- Half A Watermelon–1/2 Cubes
- 1 C. Grits
- 2 c. Chicken Stock
- 3/4 C. heavy Cream
- 1/4 c Cilantro Leaves
- 4 c. mixed Greens
- 1 Pint Cherry Tomatoes
- 1/4 C. Champagne Vinegar
- 1 T of Dijon Mustard
- 1/2 C Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt
- Pimenton Espellete
- 5 T of Unsalted Butter
Directions:
- Cut 1 inch think steaks of swordfish
- Hand whisk together vinegar, mustard, extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper to taste.
- Cut tomatoes in half and add to dressing. Allow to sit. Just before serving toss in mixed greens and cilantro
- In a medium saucepan, bring stock and 2 tablespoons butter to a boil.
- Slowly add the grits, whisking often with wire whisk for 5 minutes.
- Add cream. Keep whisking for another 2 or 3 minutes until the grits become creamy. Don’t be afraid to have them look a little soupy, they will be the right consistency when served.