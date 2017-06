Related Coverage Jerry Remy says his cancer has returned

BOSTON (WPRI) — Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is reportedly battling cancer again.

Remy, who began working as a color analyst for NESN in 1988, announced his diagnosis on Twitter Monday.

I have been diagnosed with cancer again. Treatment starts in 2 weeks. Still strong. Please see your doctor — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 12, 2017

Remy said treatment for the disease would start in two weeks. There is no word on whether his latest diagnosis will cause him to miss time in the booth.