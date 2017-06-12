One dead, one injured in North Kingstown collision

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday evening in North Kingstown.

The crash occurred around 8:33 p.m. on Ten Rod Road, in the Himes Street area, where police said a Ford pickup truck and a Hyundai Elantra collided head-on.

Police confirmed the driver of the Hyundai, Carol Isacco, 69, of Coventry, was pronounced dead at Kent County Hospital.

They said the driver of the pickup, Kenneth Derobbio, 38, of North Kingstown, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said emergency personnel had to free Isacco, who was trapped in her vehicle.

Police said they are investigating the exact cause of the crash.