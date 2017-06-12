Police: Central High student had knife at school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 16-year-old student at Central High School was arrested Monday morning after police found a knife in his possession.

The student’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the police department.

Lague said Providence police detectives responded to Central Monday to question the student “as part of an investigation” into an unrelated crime.

The student was transported to the police department’s youth services bureau. His mother was notified and responded to the police station, Lague said.