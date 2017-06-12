Psychiatrist: Carter followed Roy into ‘very dark place’

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The defense in the trial of Michelle Carter continued its case Monday morning, calling to the stand Dr. Peter Breggin.

He is a psychiatrist but has never treated Carter. In a pre-trial testimony, he stated Carter had “no notion of wrongfulness.”

While on the stand, Breggin said he analyzed conversations between Carter and her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, and said “she’s following his lead into a very dark place.”

Numerous text messages have been submitted which the prosecution said shows Carter encouraged Roy to kill himself.

The defense argues that Roy was already suicidal and Carter’s messages did not cause him to kill himself.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday.

It is not known at this time if Carter will testify in her own defense.

Her attorney has declined to comment as to why Carter waived her right to a jury trial.