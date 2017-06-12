Raimondo signs executive order committing to Paris accord

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed an executive order that commits Rhode Island to the goals of the Paris climate change accord.

The Democratic governor signed the order Monday. It’s a response to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pull the United States out of the emissions-cutting agreement reached by 195 countries last year.

Raimondo had already announced this month that Rhode Island will join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. She was one of four New England governors, including two Republicans, to join the multi-state alliance that was started by California, New York and Washington.