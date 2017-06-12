Reed to press Sessions for answers on Russia meetings, Comey firing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Less than a week after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey, the Senate Intelligence Committee will now set their sights on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions on Tuesday will face questions from the committee as they continue to investigate whether Russia coordinated with the Trump campaign and meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

The committee announced Monday that the hearing will be open to the public, per Sessions’ request. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who will once again be on the panel, said he believes that’s what the public deserves.

Reed told Eyewitness News it’s up to the attorney general to address a variety of national concerns, including his involvement in Comey’s firing.

Reed also said he wants to know if Sessions had more meetings with Russian officials as a Trump campaign adviser than have been disclosed.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe back in March, after admitting he hadn’t disclosed two meetings with the Russian ambassador in 2016.

Reed said no one should jump to conclusions as the investigation remains active.

“This investigation is ongoing on two fronts,” he said. “The intelligence committee – which is very important – and also special prosecutor Mueller’s investigation. And because of his authority and his ability to compel testimony, I think will be much more definitive and I think that’s going to be where these questions are answered.”

Sessions is also expected to be asked questions raised by Comey’s testimony last week, CBS News reports.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.