RI receives $3.7M in grants for AmeriCorps

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Today at the Providence Children’s Museum Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline joined with beneficiaries, students, and members of AmeriCorps to announce there would be over $3.7 million in federal AmeriCorps funding going to Rhode Island, according to the officials’ spokespeople.

The grant will go towards Serve Rhode Island and other service-oriented non-profits and will support AmeriCorps members in the state who serve disadvantaged students and families in need.

AmeriCorps members who complete 1,700 hours of community service are eligible for a $5,750 Segal AmeriCorps Education Award for continuing education or paying loans.

The Rhode Island organizations which won grants include City Year Providence, The Learning Community, The Institute for the Study & Practice of Nonviolence, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, Brown University, and the Providence Children’s Museum.

“The investment enables volunteers to strengthen our schools, provide support to hard-working families and create new economic opportunities in communities across Rhode Island,” said Congressman Cicilline.

The officials said President Trump’s budget plan would eliminate funding for service organizations, including AmeriCorps and said those cuts would negatively affect Rhode Island residents.

According to the state’s Congressional delegation, since 1994, AmeriCorps members in Rhode Island have provided nearly 5.2 million hours of community service, and have earned more than $13 million in scholarships, while contributing more than $122 million to the state’s economy.