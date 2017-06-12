Search for missing Berkley man to resume Tuesday

BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — Efforts to track down a missing Berkley man will resume on Tuesday.

The ground search for Donald Flint was called off at 4 p.m. Monday, though police said they’ll continue to investigate and follow up on tips and leads.

Police urged people to refrain from entering the search area because the terrain is dangerous and they don’t want the scene to be compromised.

Flint, 48, has been missing since Wednesday. Officials said he is developmentally disabled and they’re concerned about his safety.

According to police, Flint stands 5-foot-10, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and very fine grey hair.

Anyone who has seen Flint or has information on his whereabouts should call the Berkley Police Department at (508) 822-7040.