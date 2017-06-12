Security guard, 2nd person stabbed in Waterplace Park brawl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating a double stabbing that took place at Waterplace Park over the weekend.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday, long after the flames of WaterFire had been extinguished and the crowd had dissipated.

Major David Lapatin said a group of four or five people tried to take something from the park but they were spotted by security guards.

“Attempted to walk away with it,” he said. “Security had stopped them, took the property back, and that ended that right there.”

Lapatin did not specify what the group was trying to take. He said they later returned to the park and a fight broke out between them and the security guards.

Both a security guard and a member of the group were stabbed in the scuffle, according to Lapatin. They’re both expected to survive.

Lapatin said investigators have an idea of what happened and know everyone involved. They’re now working to figure out who stabbed who so charges can be filed.

“We just have to put this together to make sure when we do charge somebody, that we have our facts straight,” he said.

Lapatin also said people should not be worried about attending future WaterFire events.

“Do I feel it’s safe at WaterFire? Absolutely,” Lapatin said. No doubt in my mind. Very safe at WaterFire.”