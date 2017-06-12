Suspects in New Bedford killing now charged with murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men accused in the killing of New Bedford man have been formally charged with murder.

Ivan Fontanez Jr. and Keeland Rose were arraigned Monday on the upgraded charge and ordered held without bail, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Fontanez, 20, and Rose, 23, were arrested June 5 in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Brad Lourenco.

Police said Lourenco was shot in the back of the head earlier that day at Roberto Clemente Park, near the Ben Rose Gardens housing complex. He later died at the hospital.

Prosecutors claim it was Fontanez who pulled the trigger. They said it was retaliation for another shooting in the city in late May, in which Fontanez’s half-brother was shot near the corner of Kempton and Cook Streets.

Fontanez and Rose also face charges of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

The DA’s office said the murder remains under investigation.