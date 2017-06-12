Two injured when driver hits 3 cars in Johnston



JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were taken to the hospital after one car struck three others early Monday morning.

Johnston police said the vehicle then came to a stop next to a building on George Waterman Rd.

They said the woman driving, as well as the driver of the car that was struck, were both injured and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. However – according to police – they were parked and unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Police said investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.

They said the driver is expected to be cited for several traffic violations.