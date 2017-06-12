Work on Pell Bridge to switch sides on Tuesday

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge on Tuesday will notice a new traffic pattern in place.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced Monday that crews have wrapped up repair work on the deck of the westbound side of the bridge and on Tuesday will switch over to the eastbound side.

Lane restrictions will still be in place in both directions and commuters should plan ahead for delays.

After this phase of the construction is complete, work will be performed under the bridge so all lanes will be back open until September 19, when they’ll once again be reduced until the project wraps up in late December.