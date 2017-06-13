2 dead, 1 critical in Route 146 crash



NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people have died following an early-morning, single-car crash on Route 146 North near Pound Hill Road.

State Police arrived on the scene just after 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the car lost control, flipped over, struck the center median guard rail, and then landed on its back wheels.

Two people were thrown from the car, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the car was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Traffic was slow through the area for a few hours. Police cleared the scene just before 5 a.m.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and police have not said at this time what caused the crash.

