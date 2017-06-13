2nd suspect charged in Providence purse theft

Related Coverage Man charged in Providence purse-snatching spree

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the brazen robbery of an elderly woman in Providence last week.

Police allege Daniel Levasseur acted as the getaway driver on June 8 as the first suspect, Justin Rose, swiped the woman’s handbag while she was walking on Bayard Street.

Levasseur, 36, of Pawtucket, is facing a charge of first-degree robbery.

Police said it was the first in a series of similar thefts in the city committed by Rose, but Levasseur is only suspected in the first crime.

Rose, 27, is also accused of robbing a retired nun of her purse on North Main Street on Friday and another woman on Hope Street on Saturday, according to police. The retired nun fell to the ground and was taken to the hospital as a result.

Rose was arrested on Saturday after police said he led them on a chase that ended with him crashing at the I-95 off-ramp at Cottage Street in Pawtucket. He’s facing a number of charges, including first- and second-degree robbery and assault on an elderly person.