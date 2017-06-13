After closing arguments, Michelle Carter’s fate now in judge’s hands

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Conrad Roy III would still be alive had it not been for the actions of Michelle Carter in 2014, a prosecutor argued in closing statements in the 20-year-old woman’s involuntary manslaughter trial Tuesday.

But Carter’s defense attorney argued Conrad Roy knew what he was doing when he got into a truck filling up with poisonous gas, and the Commonwealth failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Carter was responsible.

Judge Lawrence Moniz will be the one to render a verdict after reviewing the evidence and testimony.

The closing arguments came at the end of a seven-day trial that focused on thousands of text messages between the two teenagers, who were romantically involved and discussed Roy’s suicide plans at length for more than a year and a half.

“When he is scared, she orders him to do it,” Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn argued. “He didn’t want to die.”

A key piece of evidence in the case was a text message Carter sent to a friend disclosing that she was on the phone with Roy during the suicide attempt, and told him to get back in the truck when the carbon monoxide was overwhelming him.

“Did he get back in the car? Yes,” Rayburn said. “But she ordered him to get back in.” She said a manslaughter charge does not require the defendant to be present at the scene of the alleged crime.

“It’s a new day and age,” Rayburn said. “The phones we have now allow you be virtually present.”

Carter’s defense attorney dismissed the idea that Roy was not capable of making his own decision, pointing out he appeared to have his faculties in a video recorded a month before his death, and he had the option to hang up the phone while speaking to Carter during the suicide attempt.

“The only person present was Conrad Roy,” Cataldo said. “Michelle Carter did not kill Conrad Roy. It’s sad, it’s tragic but it’s just not a homicide.”