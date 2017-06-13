Big Blue Bug owner: Nibbles repairs to cost hundreds of dollars

Related Coverage Vandals target Providence’s Big Blue Bug

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been a little more than a week since vandals targeted the Big Blue Bug Solutions mascot and Nibbles Woodaway is still covered in graffiti.

Tony DeJesus, the owner of Big Blue Bug, said it will cost hundreds of dollars to return Nibbles to his iconic blue state. Still, he said the company is moving as fast as they can to fully restore the termite.

“We’ve gotten emails, we’ve gotten texts, we’ve gotten all kinds of phone calls of people expressing their concern, some their outrage, over what happened to the bug,” said DeJesus. “I mean they took it personally.”

DeJesus said it took until Friday for detectives to photograph Nibbles, which meant the company had to wait before it could repaint or remove the graffiti. Now, Big Blue Bug Solutions is taking bids to assess the damage and how much it will cost to fix it.

According to DeJesus, work on Nibbles will likely start at the end of this week or the beginning of next week. The prominent Rhode Island landmark is right next to I-95.

As for the vandals who targeted the Big Blue Bug, DeJesus said police have identified suspects but haven’t made any arrests.

“They do have some leads, they have a couple of suspects, they basically need to catch them and it’ll go from there,” DeJesus said. “Providence police asked us, would we prosecute if the person is caught? And we said absolutely, yes we would.”

An earlier version of this story gave an inaccurate estimate for the cost of the repairs.