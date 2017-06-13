Blackstone man indicted in father’s murder

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) – A Worcester County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday charging a Blackstone man with killing his own father.

Glenn Armstrong, 49, is facing a murder charge in the death of his father, Walter Armstrong. The 83-year-old was found dead back in January inside the Summer Street home the two men shared.

According to police, Armstrong allegedly fled the state in his father’s truck before the vehicle ran out of gas in New Jersey. Police arrested Armstrong in the township of Mount Laurel the day after his father’s death.

After fighting extradition for weeks, Armstrong was returned to Massachusetts in March.

Armstrong is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on June 20. He is also facing a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.