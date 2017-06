WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Five boaters were rescued early Tuesday morning after their boat began to take on water.

Investigators say the group, which included a child, was fishing at the time of the incident.

A fire boat from Warwick was brought in to assist.

There were no reported injuries and everyone on board was wearing a life jacket.

The Department of Environmental Management was scheduled to follow-up on the investigation later in the morning.