Child struck as car crashes into Pawtucket building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A child was transported to the hospital Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a building in Pawtucket.

The crash took place just after 3 p.m. on Newport Avenue, in the area of Hanover Avenue.

The city’s fire department confirmed a child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, but could not provide details about the extent of his or her injuries.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering information. This story will be updated with the latest, and we’ll have more tonight starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.