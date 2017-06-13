In the Kitchen: Wagyu Tartar

Executive Chef Ed Bolus of Mill’s Tavern joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen, presented by CVS Healthy Charity Classic Crave RI, to show us how to make their Wagyu Tartar.

Wagyu is an Australian breed of cattle with high marbling and a rich deep beef flavor. It is typically fed beer for the last few months of its life, similar to Kobi, which is the Japanese version and fed saki instead of beer.

Ingredients:

1/4 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp Mint

1 tbs shallots

1/2 tbs Garlic

1/2 tbs Smoked Paprika

1 tbs. Olive Oil

Salt to taste

12oz. Diced Wagyu

Directions:

No cooking required, combine all ingredients and chill till served.

For more information on the CVS Healthy Charity Classic Crave RI, please visit their website, CVS Health Charity Classic

Or for tickets to Crave RI… CVS Health Charity Classic Crave RI Tickets