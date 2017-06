Pawtucket, RI (WPRI) – Having not won a state championship in baseball since 1984, the La Salle Rams decided to break that streak in thrilling fashion Tuesday night. La Salle rallied for 3 runs in their last at bat with Sean Gill providing the game-winning hit as the Rams beat South Kingstown 6-5. The Rebels, who were looking for their first championship since 2002, lost in the finals last year to Hendricken.

