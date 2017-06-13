Police investigate another double shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – At least 2 people were rushed to the Rhode Island Hospital after a shooting late Monday night in Providence.

Police say the victims, both males, were found with gunshot wounds on Robin Street, between Harvest Street and Regent Avenue. Both appeared to have non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several shots were fired into a red vehicle at the scene.

Police were on the scene early Tuesday morning gathering evidence, and interviewing neighbors.

Eyewitness News this Morning will have more details on this developing story beginning at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.