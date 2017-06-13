Report of Clintons buying a Westerly mansion is ‘fake news,’ aide says

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – Taylor Swift may have to wait a little longer to throw a welcome party for some famous new neighbors.

The gossip website Radar Online published an unsourced story Tuesday reporting Bill and Hillary Clinton “have their sights set on a home in the affluent coastal village of Watch Hill,” noting they would be “just a three-minute stroll from Taylor Swift’s $17 million vacation home.”

The website quoted an “insider” who said, “If they’re looking for a strong sense of privacy and being discreet about their wealth, Watch Hill is all about that.”

But Hillary Clinton’s spokesman, Nick Merrill, quickly downplayed the report. “I think this is pretty solidly in the category of fake news,” Merrill quipped in an email to Eyewitness News.

This isn’t the first time the Clintons have been connected to Westerly. A rumor swept Rhode Island’s political class earlier this year that the couple had bought a mansion in Westerly, which Merrill also knocked down.

“While they love spending time in Rhode Island, none of these rumors are true I’m afraid,” he told Eyewitness News at the time.

Hillary Clinton clearly has an affinity for Westerly. She vacationed in Watch Hill after last year’s election, and her close friend Maggie Williams has lived there for a number of years.

