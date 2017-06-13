Search on for car possibly connected to Molly Bish disappearance

WARREN, Mass. (AP) — Investigators plan on using ground-penetrating radar to look for a car spotted near where a Massachusetts lifeguard disappeared 17 years ago.

Molly Bish was 16 when she vanished from Comins Pond in Warren in June 2000. Her remains were found in the woods of Palmer about five miles away in 2003.

No one has even been charged, but Molly’s mother said she saw a man in a white car at the pond when she dropped her daughter off.

Molly’s sister, Heather Bish, has been working with a private investigator who received several tips that a car similar to the one spotted by their mother was buried at a now-closed campground.

Heather Bish says the property’s owner has granted permission for a search later this week. The exact site has not been disclosed.

