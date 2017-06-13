Search underway for missing swimmer in Smithfield pond

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A search is underway for a reported missing swimmer at Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield.

A number of search boats are scouring the pond and police have set up a staging area in the parking lot.

No further word yet on the details of the search.

Back in September of 2015, 19-year-old Augustin Kabura of Providence died from an apparent drowning while swimming with his friends at the same pond.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest.