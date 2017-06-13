Train car catches fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass (WPRI) – Officials in Mansfield spent Tuesday morning fighting a freight train car fire in the area of Route 140.

Mansfield Police say the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and when they arrived on scene, a train car was half engulfed in flames.

Police say large amounts of smoke could come from the area, but said residents had no reason to be alarmed.

Investigators say the train was carrying construction material, and nothing hazardous.

No injuries were reported.

The MBTA tweeted that the incident was causing some minor delays for commuters between Providence and Boston.