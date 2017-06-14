5 students graduate from Meeting Street, Schwartz Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a special day Wednesday as five students graduated from Meeting Street in Providence and the Schwartz Center at Meeting Street in Dartmouth.
Ryan Breslin, Mariam Eletu, Tiffany Vieira and Lesly Zepeda graduated from Meeting Street while Evan Coutu graduated from the Schwartz Center.
Eyewitness News Anchor Mike Montecalvo was the Master of Ceremonies for Wednesday’s festivities.
Meeting Street is where children of all ages and abilities receive individualized attention.