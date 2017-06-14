Convicted felon going back to prison for 3rd firearm offense

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for possessing a firearm, which violated the terms of his supervised release on a previous conviction.

U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. sentenced Christopher Rene to six years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Rhode Island Violent Crime Initiative.

Rene, 26, was arrested in February 2016 after police said they found a .40 caliber handgun and 41 bags of crack cocaine in vehicles he accessed. He pleaded guilty in November to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the terms of his release.

In August 2009, Rene was convicted of drug trafficking and firearm charges and sentenced to serve 6 months of a seven-year prison sentence. A year and a half later, he was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to just under four years in prison.

Rene was also one of 35 people arrested in February 2015 as part of the Rhode Island Violent Crime Initiative’s investigations in Providence.