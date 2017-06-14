CVS Health Charity Classic returns

SInce its inception in 1999, The CVS Health Charity Classic has raised over $20 million for local organizations. This year’s four-day classic is full of fun, food, and of course, great golf! Tournament Director, Lenny Francoeur, visited the set to speak about the weekend’s festivities. Here are a few highlights:
- New on the menu this year is Crave RI, a family-friendly, two-day food festival at the Dunkin Donuts Center in downtown Providence on Thursday, June 15 and Friday June 16th. Guests can tastes the culinary creations of more than 80 area restaurants and 100 beer and win profiles. Tickets to this delicious and fun event are on sale now at Ticket Master.
- Sunday, June 19th: CVS Health Charity Classic Community Day features free admission. Enjoy Rhode Island Country Club while taking in great golf and a number of other activities including interactive health & wellness stations and food trucks.
- Monday June 19th: Golf tournament featuring some of the best names in golf and our strongest field to date.