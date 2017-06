DARTMOUTH Mass. (WPRI) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a crash on Reed Road in Dartmouth that left a vehicle on its side with the driver trapped inside.

Police said it appeared the Westport woman suffered only minor injuries and she was evaluated on scene by EMS personnel.

Police urged drivers to proceed through the area with caution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

