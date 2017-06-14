Family, friends pay tribute to Johnston mom killed in Route 146 crash

Related Coverage State Police ID victims in double-fatal crash on Route 146

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly a hundred people gathered Wednesday night to say goodbye to a Johnston woman who was killed in a single-car crash in North Smithfield.

Family and friends of Karissa Harrison packed into the backyard of her home, lighting candles, releasing balloons and writing messages to the young mother whose life was cut short one day prior.

Harrison, 24, was killed early Tuesday morning when the car she was in left Route 146 and rolled over several times.

She left behind three children, ages 2, 4 and 7.

Also killed in the crash was 30-year-old Henry Feliz of Providence. A third person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

