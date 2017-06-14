Gas bills going up for 12,000 National Grid customers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Thousands of National Grid customers across Massachusetts will soon notice a spike in their gas bills.

According to National Grid, a programming mistake led to 12,000 meters incorrectly recording just half of customers’ actual gas usage.

National Grid spokesperson Bob Kievra said the faulty meters are being reprogrammed. Though customers will receive higher bills moving forward, they will not be charged for the gas that was used and not paid for as a result of the programming error.

National Grid declined to say how much the unbilled gas cost the company.

Kievra said National Grid plans to replace about 140,000 meters this year.