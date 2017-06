This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Portsmouth’s Nikki Merrill.

The middle distance standout won three outdoor titles at the State Track Meet, giving her seven gold medals in her sophomore season.

Merrill will run the seeded Mile and 4xMile relay at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals. A top six finish in either race will earn Merrill All-American honors.

