In-Depth: Alexandria attack, Tall Ships security

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were wounded Wednesday after a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The suspect – identified as James. T. Hodgkinson of Illinois – was fatally shot by police.

Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio says the attack likely would’ve been worse were it not for the presence of Capitol Police.

In the above video, Centracchio joins us live in studio to discuss the security protocols that were in place, along with the heightened security for this weekend’s Tall Ships festival in Boston.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Adviser – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.