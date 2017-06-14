In the Kitchen 210 Seafood Paella

Executive Chef/Partner Rob Pirnie of Two Ten Oyster Bar and Grill joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen, presented by CVS Healthy Charity Classic Crave RI, to show us how to make their 210 Seafood Paella.

Ingredients:

Par Cooked Rice

Fresh Local Calamari

Lobster Meat

Scallops

Shrimp

Chopped Clams

Mussels

Saffron Mayo

Spicy Peppers

Fresh Herbs

Chorizo

Compound Garlic Butter

Marinara Sauce

White Wine

Directions:

First start by adding oil, chopped chourico, scallops and shrimp to a sautee pan, and start layering ingredients in after a minute of sauteeting them. We will Deglaze the pan with white wine and reduce. Then add a four oz portion of house or purchased marinara sauce. As well as a spoon full of some of your garlic compound butter. Cover and let reduce as flavors combine and the seafood starts to cook. A couple of minutes into this process add fresh mussels to the party and let open in sauce. The final step is to introduce your par cooks lobster meat, chopped clams, spicy peppers, and fresh herbs. These ingredients really just need to warm through and had there flavors to the dish. In a separate bowl, you will mix mayonnaise, saffron threads, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to make a aioli.

Traditionally saffron is added into the rice and seafood and allowed to bloom inside the sauce. We do this to add a fatty richness that helps cut the strong flavors and acidity of our dish. Garnish on top of the plated rice and seafood.

For more information on the CVS Healthy Charity Classic Crave RI, please visit their website, CVS Health Charity Classic

Or for tickets to Crave RI… CVS Health Charity Classic Crave RI Tickets