Legal pot proponents call study commission a ‘delay tactic’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island proponents of legalizing recreational marijuana say they plan to boycott a legislative commission being formed to study legalization, describing it as a “flawed delay tactic.”

The state House of Representatives voted 67-2 on Wednesday in favor of a proposal to create a 22-person commission to examine how pot legalization has worked in other states. The proposal now moves to the state Senate. The commission, if formed, would report its findings back next year.

The Regulate Rhode Island Coalition, which includes the state’s NAACP chapter, says its members won’t participate. The group says the commission is an attempt to help lawmakers avoid voting on a measure that would legalize adult marijuana possession next year.

Top legislative leaders who favor the study group want to take a slower approach.