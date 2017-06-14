Local cheerleading squad finishes in top ten at D2 competition

Cheer UP’s J3 Team is made up of a group of 11 young women ages 8-14, whom previously had participated in other area All Star Cheer Programs – the majority of which stemming from one program in particular.

What looked like a bleak ending to their competitions together when the previous gym closed due to a variety of challenges, Co-Owners Tom Lopatosky and Alison Swallow got together and were able to create a new program and get their own gym, which now serves as a thriving Athletic center for cheerleading programs internally and from all over the state.

What’s most astounding now, is that upon their first appearance at the D2 Summit, which is an extraordinarily rare opportunity for a first year squad from a first gym to begin with (you have a better shot of finding one single grain of sand on the beach!), the Group finished in the TOP 10 out of 76 overall invited teams in their division who came from all around the Country.

Tom and Allison joined us on set Wednesday to discuss more about this amazing team of young women.