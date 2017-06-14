Local Congressional delegation reacts to Virginia shooting

(WPRI) — The shooting in Alexandria, Virginia in which several people were wounded, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, sent shockwaves through both sides of the aisle.

Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation released the following statements about the shooting.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of this horrible and senseless shooting at a Congressional baseball practice in Virginia this morning. My thoughts and prayers go out to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the others injured during this heinous act. I salute the first responders for their rapid response and the brave Capitol Police officers who put their lives on the line to protect Congress each and every day.” — Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI)

“I was shocked and angered to learn of this horrible, cowardly shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague, Steve Scalise, and all those who were injured this morning. I am extraordinarily grateful for the heroic actions of the Capitol Police. There is no question that their bravery saved the lives of my colleagues, their staff, and others who were at the ballpark. I am thankful for their service, and I will continue to pray for the full and speedy recovery of the victims in Alexandria.” — Rep. David Cicilline, (D-RI)

“This appears to be a senseless act of violence and it is unacceptable. Our hearts are with the victims and families impacted by this shooting and we wish them a full and speedy recovery. We are all grateful to the first responders who were on the scene. We salute them and the law enforcement officials who quickly responded. There is an ongoing investigation and we need to get all the facts, but we must also be clear that violence is never the answer.” — Sen. Jack Reed, (D-RI)

“I am shocked and disturbed by the reports of the shooting incident in Virginia this morning. My heart goes out to my fellow members of Congress, to their staffers, and to the Capitol Police officers at the scene.” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, (D-RI)