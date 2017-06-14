Newsmakers 6/14/2017: Car tax debate; Providence politics

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: two experts discuss the pros and cons of the plan to repeal the car tax. John Simmons of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and Douglas Hall of the Economic Progress Institute weigh in about House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s legislation, which would eliminate the car tax in six years at a cost of $221 million.

Then WPRI.com reporter Dan McGowan joins Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss the budget proposal in Providence, as well as City Hall politics.