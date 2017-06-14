Police ID swimmer pulled from Smithfield pond

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The medical examiner will determine the cause of death of a man pulled from Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield Tuesday night.

Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon Christian Araujo, 19, of Pawtucket died while swimming with friends.

Deputy Chief Dave Chartier said they were notified of a possible missing swimmer at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. First responders were told he was trying to swim back to the mainland from a nearby island when he went under.

Crews began an extensive search and at about 9:45 p.m., divers pulled Araujo’s body from the water.

According to the chief, the group was swimming in a restricted area of the pond, where the waters are approximately 15 to 20 feet deep. There were no lifeguards on duty.

Back in September of 2015, 19-year-old Augustin Kabura of Providence died from an apparent drowning while swimming with friends at the same pond.