Police: Security added at state capitol, no known threats

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say they have increased patrols around the Statehouse as a “general precaution” after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

State police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday that there is no known threat to Massachusetts.

Procopio said the Commonwealth Fusion Center, a partnership of law enforcement agencies, was monitoring the developments in Virginia and would share any relevant information as appropriate.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded and police said four other people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during the baseball practice.

Several members of the all-Democratic Massachusetts congressional delegation, including U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, have sent tweets offering their prayers and support for Scalise and others who were hurt.

