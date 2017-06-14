Rhode Islanders missing out on $325 million in unclaimed property

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – There’s $325 million worth of unclaimed property in Rhode Island, and some of it may be yours.

According to Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, an estimated 1 in 5 Rhode Islanders has unclaimed cash or assets from businesses, banks, and even safety deposit boxes.

On Wednesday, Magaziner’s team was in Kennedy Plaza in Providence helping people search for missing money.

“One woman had $400 that we just reunited her with,” Magaziner said. “We were in North Kingstown the other day where there was a gentleman who had $22,000!”

“This is the beginning of a big summer outreach push,” he added. “You’re going to see us all over the state because we want to get people their money back.”

In 2016, Rhode Island’s Unclaimed Property program returned more than $12.8 million on 8,953 claims.