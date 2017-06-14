RI lawmakers propose delaying high school start times



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island high schoolers could see a change in school start times.

With increasing evidence showing the detrimental effects of early starts to the school day, lawmakers in Rhode Island are considering requiring a later start time.

State Representative Julie Casimiro introduced the legislation, which passed the House Tuesday night.

The bill would create a commission to study the effects of later start times, which would impact athletics and other after-school programs.

Studies have shown that students who start school early are more likely to have a harder time learning and be at risk of negative health impacts.